×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Balmain RTW Spring 2022

This mega show, heavy on gold and famous models, marked Olivier Rousteing's 10 years at the helm.

View Gallery 114 Photos
View Gallery 114 Photos
Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022 Delphine Achard/WWD

“Your designs have made me feel so powerful,” Beyoncé said, lending her velvety voice to the Balmain mega show celebrating Olivier Rousteing’s 10 years at the creative helm.

In a recorded message, the music superstar explained how she met the French designer backstage at a Paris concert in 2013, and would later call on him frequently to dress her for arenas, stadiums and festivals, including Coachella 2018.

“We showed the world what’s possible when two perfectionists get together,” she said with a laugh. “We’re all looking forward to the next 10 years.”

Collection Gallery 114 Photos
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

It was an electrifying way to kick off festivities at the Seine Musical concert venue, where thousands of cell phones were hoisted when the first model sashayed down the vast, gleaming white stage in a black bodysuit riddled with cutouts and trailing multiple streamers.

This slick, confident and occasionally stirring spectacle – which climaxed with supermodels striding out one-by-one in spectacular archival dresses and smiling sweetly – perfectly encapsulated Rousteing’s legacy, and some of his struggles.

Balmain RTW Spring 2022 114 Photos
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Balmain RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

His devotion to diversity, proximity to pop culture and frankness on social media – “This is my reality” is his Instagram motto – were fully on display. Loud cheers erupted whenever a plus-size model strode out, and the young crowd lapped up the late 1990s-early Aught tracks from female artists. (Members of the public pledged a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and the Global Fund, which fight against HIV and AIDS, to attend the spectacle. Performances by Doja Cat and Franz Ferdinand followed the runway shenanigans.)

His bandage dresses for spring 2022 looked striking on stage, but they were also part of his reality, disclosing in the show notes that one year ago he suffered painful burns in an accident, requiring hospital stays, months of physical therapy and thick gold rings on every knuckle of his fingers to hide scars during recovery.

“By embracing that previous pain and celebrating the power of healing, somehow I’ve been able to translate them into beautiful components of my designs,” he said.

During an interview with WWD about his first decade at Balmain, Rousteing admitted his bold fashions have earned fervid devotees – the business has grown sevenfold under his watch – and stubborn detractors.

Yet he soldiers on with growing confidence, trusting his instincts while exalting the legacy of founder Pierre Balmain and the savoir-faire of the French house’s ateliers.

His spring collection is certainly in line with the sexy, skin-baring trend, his catsuits pockmarked with portholes, his clingy knit dresses a lattice of openings, and his clingy pants slashed to bare one hip.

Apart from a few sharp-shouldered tuxedo jackets whittled down into bodysuits, Rousteing went for mostly oversized, languid and sometimes lopsided tailoring. Striped shirts and sweaters slid off shoulders, while the sleeves of blazers and bomber jackets often hung past the fingertips.

Outsized gold chains appeared as offbeat harness-like tops and quirky quilted clutch bags. More delicate gold chains came in delicate swags on a sleeveless top or woven into a dazzling pencil skirt.

Rousteing recolored some of the most elaborate designs from the recent past in metallic hues for the retrospective portion of the show, with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Cindy Bruna, Karen Elson, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Mariacarla Boscono and Carla Bruni poured into these wonders of weaving, quilting, embroidery and beading.

The combination of star power, haute craftsmanship and kind expressions was impactful. Happy anniversary Olivier!

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain's Mega Show for Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad