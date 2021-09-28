×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Fashion

Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

Botter RTW Spring 2022

The designer duo used textiles made of ocean plastic by environmental non-profit Parley in their aerodynamic and elegant lineup.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Botter RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Botter

What would humans look like if — or when, given the way things are going climate-wise — they lived under water? Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh don’t have a definitive answer for that, but they certainly had ideas on what they’d wear if their “Global Warning” is anything to go by.

But that didn’t mean they went all doom-and-gloom with these silhouettes, some of which were shown on women — a first for the brand. “The boundaries between men’s and women’s wear really felt unnatural for us,” said Herrebrugh, who added that they’d long done fittings involving female models, despite showing the collections on the men’s wear schedule.

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Cut close to the body and trimmed of any bulk, they looked aerodynamic enough to swim in. Layers were piled weightlessly, be it lightweight blazers over shirting; polo shirts over clingy long-sleeved tops, or bomber jackets had a removable Neoprene vest.

Instead of deadstock, the design duo went one step further, using a majority of upcycled textiles for the season. One top that looked like an umbrella actually started life as one: Botter and Herrebrugh upcycled the ones used in eye-catching street installations around the world, recuperating them from their supplier Piganiol.

Botter RTW Spring 2022 33 Photos
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
Botter RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Because their beloved coastlines are front lines in the environmental fight, the pair started a partnership with environmental nonprofit organization Parley, using materials created from upcycled ocean plastic for around 60 percent of the collection.

This approach even continued in the accessories, which included mini bags in the shape of flotation devices and chunky necklaces featuring colorful fishing lures made by Japanese company Dowluck, a side project of designer Hidehiko Yamane, who founded the Evisu denim company. Fishnet tops, also made from thread from Parley, looked part playful, part sea hazard, especially when styled with shark figurines caught in them.

The witty additions made for an upbeat mood, as did the colorful suits spray-painted by London-based set designer and artist Ibby Njoya.

Progressing through a roughed up industrial building in Berlin, the models seen in this season’s atmospheric film brought another thing to mind: the idea that colorful creatures are dangerous ones.

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Botter's Spring Collection Uses Parley Fabrics

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad