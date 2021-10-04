×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Three major fashion trends from the '70s inspired this collection.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Calvin Luo

“This season, we are inspired by the diversity of the ’70s,” said Calvin Luo, who explained: “We’re picking up on three iconic styles.” Those were punk, Pop Art and hippie style. So the designer created the line for spring by melding a trio of capsule collections. For his fashion film, Luo included a trilogy of spots, each with a different vibe and featuring an Asian model — Sora Choi, He Cong or Kiko Mizuhara.

The look: The collection is a blast from the past with modern twists, like the white HotPants morphed into trousers with legs attached by metal clips, or the sweet green dress with a deep V neckline and metallic butterfly embellishments, paired with a sexy light green bustier.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “I was trying to come up with a [way] to describe the fashion environment of nowadays, but it’s so hard because there are so many styles,” Luo said.

Standout pieces: A beige cropped sweater with black-and-white piping and metallic buttons paired with wide black trousers with white piping. The light blue, striped Oxford cloth shirt with leather cuffs and collar decorated with buttons, pins and chains atop a black miniskirt with metal closures and hanging details on the pockets.

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: Luo skillfully infused signatures of his brand, such as sartorial elements, knits, plaids and metalwork, into this collection of many parts that fuse together to make a strong, coherent whole.

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad