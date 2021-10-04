Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2022

“This season, we are inspired by the diversity of the ’70s,” said Calvin Luo, who explained: “We’re picking up on three iconic styles.” Those were punk, Pop Art and hippie style. So the designer created the line for spring by melding a trio of capsule collections. For his fashion film, Luo included a trilogy of spots, each with a different vibe and featuring an Asian model — Sora Choi, He Cong or Kiko Mizuhara.

The look: The collection is a blast from the past with modern twists, like the white HotPants morphed into trousers with legs attached by metal clips, or the sweet green dress with a deep V neckline and metallic butterfly embellishments, paired with a sexy light green bustier.

Quote of note: “I was trying to come up with a [way] to describe the fashion environment of nowadays, but it’s so hard because there are so many styles,” Luo said.

Standout pieces: A beige cropped sweater with black-and-white piping and metallic buttons paired with wide black trousers with white piping. The light blue, striped Oxford cloth shirt with leather cuffs and collar decorated with buttons, pins and chains atop a black miniskirt with metal closures and hanging details on the pockets.

Takeaway: Luo skillfully infused signatures of his brand, such as sartorial elements, knits, plaids and metalwork, into this collection of many parts that fuse together to make a strong, coherent whole.