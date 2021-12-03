×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Eye

‘Cheese and Speedos’ at Twist for Loewe in Miami

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and for How Much?

Celine Women’s Spring 2022

The collection was a calculated mash-up of bourgeois tailoring and varsity casualness — with a soupçon of streetwear cool.

Celine RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Celine

Hedi Slimane gets the last word on the spring 2022 season with his brisk fashion film for Celine, which could also double as a terrific tourism campaign for the French resort city of Nice.

The idyllic footage is enough to make you want to don a straw boater, a cardigan-style jacket and mom jeans to stroll the Promenade des Anglais, the sunshine glinting off your handbag chain and a breeze ruffling your loose tresses.

Slimane is a brilliant image maker, opening his 12-minute, rapid-cut film with a Celine-branded cruise ship steaming toward the Baie des Anges, its famed Hotel Negresco also bearing the name of the French fashion house, and closing with a lighthouse flickering to life amid a blazing sunset.

Amid all the historically important architecture, meticulously described in the press notes, and with the seafront as a backdrop came a parade of perfectly styled outfits, a calculated mash-up of bourgeois tailoring and varsity casualness — with a soupçon of streetwear cool.

Slimane dialed back the branding to the most laid-back pieces in the collection — bomber jackets, oversized hoodies and ball caps — and ramped up the use of shine via sequins and metallic leather, giving the collection a more glamorous allure. There were even a few ruffles.

While many of the pieces are familiar wardrobe staples — trenchcoats, pussy-bow blouses, fluffy sweaters, LBDs and mannish striped shirts — Slimane has a knack for idealizing them via the right combinations and styling tricks. Low-slung trousers came with kitten heels, while leggy looks ended with platform high-tops.

Interspersed with models strolling on the beach or the perimeter of an observatory were preening shots of two Celine muses: the model Kaia Gerber and the Thai music sensation Lalisa Manobal of Blackpink, whose role as a Celine brand ambassador was recently expanded to include its Haute Parfumerie collection.

It all fed a straightforward theme of summer on the Riviera, with a fresh, young spirit.

