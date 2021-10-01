×
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022

Christian Wijnants traveled to Ibiza to inform a collection with a rawer esthetic inspired by the island's natural landscape.

Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Christian Wijnants

Back on the road, a trip to Ibiza provided the inspiration for Christian Wijnants for spring. His fascination with the island’s natural landscape led to a greater focus on plain fabrics such as textured linens, draped into place like a sarong or structured as loose tailoring, alongside the prints he is best known for.

The look: Loose tailored pieces intended to evoke contrasts between nature and the island’s architectural landscape were combined with twisted and draped looks and prints formed by painting flowers on silk and letting the ink bleed, blurring the colors. Wijnants’ aesthetic was less covered up this season, his draping and crocheted pieces showing off a little skin.

Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “It was about the emotions that being on holiday on an island evoke for me, being close to the sea, to nature, the sounds you hear, the crickets and the birds,” Wijnants explained at his presentation.

Key pieces: Summer trenchcoats and loose tailored separates in vivid green, brown or white linen or rough silk, yarn-dyed for added texture; hand-crocheted tops and dresses inspired by a spider’s web; draped dresses and tops in abstract blotches of color and another with a blurry bird motif. New this season, Wijnants created sunglasses with fellow Belgian label Yuma Labs with recycled, recyclable frames and a distinctive wave-edged shape.

Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: The addition of textured fabrics and mottled colorways added an appealing rawness to Wijnants’ signature style.

