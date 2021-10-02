×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Eye

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Nature inspired this collection.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Dice Kayek

Dice Kayek’s collection was shot once again captured by filmmaker Marie Schuller, who created a quirky short video mixing mystery, comedy – and four somewhat possessed-seeming models on the hunt for a big-eared, furry beast. (Think postmodern “Alice in Wonderland” à la David Lynch.) The majestic grounds and rooms of an 18th-century French castle, the Château d’Aunoy, set the stage well to display Ece Ege’s whimsical collection.

The look: This season, Ege created a strong lineup of feminine, structural garments primarily in cottons – ­ poplin, organdy and gabardine – embellished with the likes of cut-out butterflies and popping embroidered flowers. Other details include raffia and crystals, and a basket weave. White is a predominant color, as well as hues nodding to flowers, such as deep green, pink and red, along with the brand’s traditional navy and black.

Collection Gallery 25 Photos
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “The idea is very fresh, very [nature-inspired], as we were closed in our homes for one-and-a-half years,” said Ege Ece.

Standout pieces: The high-waisted white dress in cotton coming with a hand-embroidered pink-and-green 3D flower on the front. A long, wafting dress in silk with an orange-and-white floral pattern.

Takeaway: Ege Ece’s sculptural approach to fashion is deftly injected with a lightness in her well-crafted, finely detailed garments.

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022 25 Photos
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad