×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Elie Saab is expanding on multiple fronts, bulking up the daywear offer and launching its first ecommerce site.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Elie Saab

It’s a big moment for Elie Saab, which is launching a debut ecommerce site and expanding its daywear and accessories offer in direct response to client demand. Although many of those wheels were already in motion, pre-pandemic, lockdown offered Team Saab the chance to take a magnifying glass to customer demand, respond to what it saw, and strategize further.

The spring collection had more daywear than ever – with the swirling Saab logo picked out in sequins on sparkling bomber jackets and t-shirts, or printed in an abstract way onto halter tops, tailored jackets and other separates. The delicate, rounded logo also appeared in breezy cotton guipure or macrame dresses, and across the handbag collection, which has also been expanded.

Collection Gallery 46 Photos
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

In an interview, Elie Saab Jr., the chief executive officer, said the company has witnessed great demand for “nine-to-five” and “five-to-nine” clothing on sites including Net-a-porter, Farfetch and Amazon Luxury Stores, and wanted to expand its offer. WWD reported last month that Saab will also be joining the Amazon Luxury Stores platform when it launches in Europe later this year.

The ecommerce site soft launched on Oct. 1, so the brand wanted to ensure it offered a rich variety of merchandise for a broad swathe of customers – and a wider age bracket – catering to women who are returning to work, and/or the social and charity circuit.

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022 46 Photos
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

In addition to longstanding couture and bridal collections, the brand has a full offer, including footwear, watches, children’s wear, a furniture and interiors division, and a new addition to its fragrance portfolio.

While Elie Saab may be juggling multiple projects, evening wear continues to play a starring role. How could it not? The brand is synonymous with red carpet glam, and the designer knows that better than anyone: Evening looks included a red plissé gown with an air of old Hollywood; a series of long and sweet rainbow dégradé dresses, and flower-printed styles as light and airy as dressing gowns.

During the same interview, the designer and company founder Elie Saab said he wanted to “speak about sunshine” with this collection, and conjure “a bright and beautiful life.” He certainly succeeded: the collection – for any hour, or occasion – buzzed with optimism, and with the dream of better days ahead.

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad