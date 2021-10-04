×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

The collection surprised with color, peplums and bursts of couture froth.

View Gallery 76 Photos
View Gallery 76 Photos
Backstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

In his short time at Givenchy, Matthew Williams has made daring, statement footwear a strong element of his silhouettes, and his spring show took that to a new zenith.

Men and women alike stalked a vast white oval in the Paris La Défense Arena in striking thigh boots with bulbous, clog-like soles that are bound to be a hit, especially in unusual shades like mauve or kelly green.

The designer was deprived of the runway since arriving at Givenchy in June 2020 and he approached it with zeal, conscripting American rapper Young Thug for an exclusive soundtrack, and constructing a mammoth domed light that hovered over the catwalk like a giant sun.

Collection Gallery 76 Photos
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

He wished to shine a spotlight on all the color in the collection, the product of a collaboration with American artist Josh Smith, known for his semi-abstract works with watery brush strokes, as well as gritty, ghoulish ceramics.

Backstage before the show, Williams, the American designer behind the 1017 Alyx 9SM label and a key ringleader of the luxury streetwear scene, confessed that color is not his usual wheelhouse. Yet he absorbed the broad, almost psychedelic palette Smith employs for his paintings of palm trees and the Grim Reaper.

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022 76 Photos
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
Givenchy RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

These disquieting tableaus appeared late in the show, reproduced on a craft-intensive sweater and gauzy anoraks. Their bohemian spirit felt like an unresolved detour from all the sleek, neoprene-backed tailoring.

Peplums were the main design statement for women, sprouting from snug, abbreviated jackets and occasionally trimmed in tinted broderie anglaise, as if the garments had been decorated with frosting. Knit minidresses echoed the shape, erupting in flounces at the hem.

Williams reined in the hardware somewhat, showing only a couple of nip-waist jackets with padlock closures and fewer heavy chains than normal. Backstage before the show, he pointed to small metal trinkets and scrap metal, collected from Smith’s Brooklyn studio, that were transformed into rings or daintier necklaces. “It was a really involved collaboration,” he stressed.

The men’s looks felt very assured, including boxy zip-up jackets, handsome leathers and rubbery-looking raincoats.

The designer still seems to be searching for a sweet spot in women’s wear, and he’s bound to find it in Givenchy’s couture atelier, given his intense interest in the making of things.

For this show, he tapped the flou department to create ethereal gowns with sprays of pleats at the hipline, and sexy, lingerie-like bodices. These felt like something new under that big, artificial sun.

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matthew Williams Went Big on Peplums

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad