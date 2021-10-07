×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Johanna Ortiz whipped up a collection chock full of craft and luxurious ease, while bringing forth signature flirty details.

View Gallery 52 Photos
View Gallery 52 Photos
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

For spring, Johanna Ortiz whipped up a collection chock full of craft and the luxurious ease she’s excelled at recently, while keeping the signature flirty details she started out with.

Ruffles made their return on tropical printed garden dresses while voluminous sleeves adorned a cherry red cotton frock with a pleated skirt. Meanwhile, ’90s style slips sported sexy spaghetti straps with raffia and hand-beaded seed bead hems, and playful pleated dresses came in shimmering silk Lurex (both new for the brand, and “without the itch,” Ortiz added). The designer’s tropical prints of the season, emblazoned on a majority of the collection’s fluid day-to-night styles, warped signature palms with inspiration from Matisse and Central Asian nomadic art; the biggest news in “prints” came through large palms atop day dresses, which were actually hand-embroidered raffia motifs. 

“It has all this handcraft, which for me, is the new luxury,” the designer explained over Zoom from Paris, where she was debuting spring by appointment. While artisanal hand craft certainly stood out in ready-to-wear and through her fabulous mochilas and jewelry, Ortiz melded those details onto fabrications and silhouettes that still offered comfort and ease. For instance, there was a standout strapless, blooming black ruffled gown, which she noted was entirely in cotton.

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022 52 Photos
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Ortiz cited the tango as inspiration for the season; her collection certainly offered all of the sensuality and flirtiness of the once-banned dance, while providing female empowerment through optimistic yet luxurious and easy modern dress.

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad