×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Inspired by travel photos from Asian countries, the designer combined a mix of Eastern and Western influences.

View Gallery 53 Photos
View Gallery 53 Photos
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Junya Watanabe

In the same vein as his spring men’s collection presented last July, Junya Watanabe drew inspiration from the photos of Jamies Hawkesworth for his latest women’s offering. “I felt the pure heart of the people through the photographs of Jamie Hawkesworth’s trip to Bhutan, India and Kashmir, and became nostalgic for Asia,” the designer wrote in his show notes. “This collection is an expression of this sentiment.”

Watanabe sourced prints and illustrations from a variety of international artists, most of whom have their roots in Asian countries. The Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto created a special arrangement of his song “Tong Poo” for the show’s soundtrack.

Collection Gallery 53 Photos
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

While Watanabe’s most recent men’s collection had a somewhat touristy vibe, his women’s lineup was more fashion-forward, swapping T-shirts for colorful, asymmetric chiffon dresses. He offset printed sheer fabrics with rich metallics and colorful jacquards. He used ample pleating and draping to create loose yet intricate shapes including drop-crotch pants, long dresses and poncho-like tops.

Levi’s denim vests and skirts, as well as suiting pieces such as open-sleeved blazers, mixed-textile dresses and ankle-length skirts provided just the right amount of contrast to the Eastern influences.

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022 53 Photos
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad