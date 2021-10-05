Junya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022

In the same vein as his spring men’s collection presented last July, Junya Watanabe drew inspiration from the photos of Jamies Hawkesworth for his latest women’s offering. “I felt the pure heart of the people through the photographs of Jamie Hawkesworth’s trip to Bhutan, India and Kashmir, and became nostalgic for Asia,” the designer wrote in his show notes. “This collection is an expression of this sentiment.”

Watanabe sourced prints and illustrations from a variety of international artists, most of whom have their roots in Asian countries. The Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto created a special arrangement of his song “Tong Poo” for the show’s soundtrack.

While Watanabe’s most recent men’s collection had a somewhat touristy vibe, his women’s lineup was more fashion-forward, swapping T-shirts for colorful, asymmetric chiffon dresses. He offset printed sheer fabrics with rich metallics and colorful jacquards. He used ample pleating and draping to create loose yet intricate shapes including drop-crotch pants, long dresses and poncho-like tops.

Levi’s denim vests and skirts, as well as suiting pieces such as open-sleeved blazers, mixed-textile dresses and ankle-length skirts provided just the right amount of contrast to the Eastern influences.