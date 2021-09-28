×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Fashion

Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Evolutions, not revolution was the overarching idea for the Parisian label.

View Gallery 7 Photos
View Gallery 7 Photos
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

It’s a new era at Karl Lagerfeld, and not for any obvious reasons like a change in season, or the late designer’s fondness for the new.

The biggest change of this spring collection, titled “Life 2.0,” was the heavy use of materials either sustainable or recycled. “With the amount of material that already exists in the world, it felt more appropriate to find ways to use those, instead of using virgin materials,” said design director Hun Kim.

That felt coherent with another feature of the season, the second collaboration with model and activist Amber Valletta, which spanned from new versions of the popular cactus-leather accessories to ready-to-wear looks tapping Valletta’s relaxed tailored off-duty look.

Collection Gallery 7 Photos
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

But new, in the house of Lagerfeld, means less putting the past on a scrap heap as giving a new reading to sleek silhouettes of finely tailored separates and sophisticated textures.

Among the evolutions that made this warm-weather wardrobe timely was the disappearance of the formal distinction between women and men, following the idea that pieces should be picked based solely on taste. After all, who could resist a lightweight parka that could unzip into a short jacket, a short suit in tonal jacquard or any of the many denim options?

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022 7 Photos
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Another was the extensive use of color, involving a palette taking its cues from nature’s most basic elements — earth, air, fire and water — paired with a dash of fuchsia and the occasional zebra print with a subtle “KL” worked into the design.

Reworks of the monogram, either going even further toward a trompe-l’oeil houndstooth effect or as a small signature hiding at the heart of geometric eyelet embroideries, felt familiar yet novel.

And that felt like the effect Kim was looking for, after he mentioned the label’s “bottomless, amazing archive. Some want to move on to the next thing, but for me, it’s being like a kid in a candy store. Every time I think I have something forward thinking, it’s already in there,” he said.

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad