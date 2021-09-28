×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Fashion

Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

Kenneth Ize Spring 2022

The runway show at Paris Fashion Week featured paintings by rising Nigerian-British artist Bunmi Agosto.

Backstage at Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

Accustomed to tackling weighty political and gender issues in his work, Kenneth Ize was in a lighter mood for spring, returning to the runway with a collection that he described as a celebration of women.

The gender-fluid display at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris was dense with his signature plaid fabric, inspired by the aso oke cloth woven by the Yoruba people. It came in tonal variations, including a butterscotch yellow floor-length slipdress with silky fringes, and in colorful checks, which clashed with striped T-shirts and vintage geometric motifs.

Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Ize also sprinkled in some deadstock fabric he found up in Italy, where his production is based. He used a leopard motif for a men’s sleeveless shirt with a fringe apron in front, worn with matching shorts, and a ‘70s jersey for zippered running jackets.

The set was dotted with art works by Nigerian British artist Bunmi Agusto, including a tapestry painted on one of Ize’s striped cloths, showing a long-throated figure swallowing an agama lizard.

“The show was just a celebration of the new dawn, what is new in my country,” Ize said backstage. “Bunmi is a very young artist that is very new to my country, and it feels so interesting for me.”

Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Kenneth Ize RTW Spring 2022
Agusto, who last year graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, said it was her first time collaborating with a fashion designer. “We’re both talking about migration and displacement and cultural theory in general,” she noted. “My work mostly focuses on hybridity and world-building out of that.”

Those themes are intrinsically present in the work of Ize, who grew up between Nigeria and Austria. But this season’s outing felt less cohesive, and the spotlight on women was not explicit. Even his debut bridal look, an ivory sleeveless sheath dotted with gilded brooches, was buried in the lineup, instead of closing the show.

Perhaps, like all autobiographical work, this season simply reflects a more tranquil period in the designer’s life — as the gentle soundtrack of tweeting birds and live clarinet attested.

Kenneth Ize Tuned Into Karl Lagerfeld’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Soul

Kenneth Ize Seeks Brighter Future With Rebirth-Themed Collection

Kenneth Ize Steps Up With Paris Fashion Week Debut

ad