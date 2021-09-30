×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Kimhekim RTW Spring 2022

A study in contrasts from the South Korean designer presented in a stylish short film.

Kiminte Kimhekim’s digital short film was less a fashion week presentation and more a quiet mediation on blurring the line between what is public and what is private.

Titled Obsession N.1, the Seoul-based designer, who cut his tailoring teeth at Balenciaga, showed sharp-shouldered black dresses delicately removed behind closed doors, while transparent organza was fluttering in the open wind.

The film, a collaboration with photographer Fabien Dumas and stylist Victoire Seveno and envisioned as the first in a series, is based on his new scent, Rose & Cuir, crafted by Jean-Claude Ellena.

Soft white shirts showed bare skin, while black dresses paired with golden logoed talons and chunky necklaces built more toughly crafted exteriors. A study in contrasts, the collection showed that clothes can be an armor yet still leave one exposed.

