×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Lanvin RTW Spring 2022

Bruno Sialelli's collection featured images of Batman and Catwoman, in collaboration with DC Comics.

View Gallery 49 Photos
View Gallery 49 Photos
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Holy comic collaborations! Hot on the heels of Balenciaga’s link-up with “The Simpsons,” Lanvin has partnered with DC Comics on its coed spring collection.

Artistic director Bruno Sialelli was thinking about how to update the codes of the house for the Roaring ’20s 2.0. “We were trying to express Art Deco through a different prism, and we thought of Gotham City,” he said backstage before the show.

He took the theme quite literally, plastering oversize images of Batman, Robin and Catwoman on everything from men’s suit jackets to holographic tops and silver mesh party dresses. Sialelli said he had in mind a “glamorous, catty woman — something a little poisonous, a little moody and sexy, maybe.”

Collection Gallery 49 Photos
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

But he seemed to bypass entirely the fetish aspect of the Catwoman persona, opting instead for pastel draped baby-doll dresses with graphic bra underwiring, tutu-like skirts with geometric sequins, and flapper-style chiffon dresses, including a striking silver sequined slip worn by veteran model Carmen Kass.

Likewise, his modern-day take on the Caped Crusader ditched Bruce Wayne’s tuxedo jacket in favor of a cartoonish wardrobe, filled with daisy-print coats, oversize Lurex cardigans and an upscale purple leather Batman homage trenchcoat. There were some real bloopers, too, like a silver Tinselman costume that was as peculiar as it sounds.

Lanvin RTW Spring 2022 49 Photos
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
Lanvin RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Sialelli has always had a kooky streak, and it’s not the first time he’s incorporated comic art into his designs. But his “remixed” take on the Lanvin DNA lacked focus: here, a draped dress with a raw hem in tribute to Alber Elbaz, the late designer who put the house back on the map. There, a Batmobile-shaped clutch.

Broadcasting a clear identity for the Fosun-owned brand is key as it moves ahead with its turnaround plan, which includes the recent renovation of its flagship in Paris, and plans to double the share of accessories to account for 50 percent of sales.

“There’s a mix of references that feels new, and I think that’s the playground of a creative person these days: to combine things that feel new when put together. The saying goes that what’s new is what hasn’t been seen in a while,” the designer explained. “It’s both moody and very playful, joyful, light and immediate. The Roaring ’20s to me is all about youth.”

Ironic, then, that the highlight of the show was the appearance of another icon of the supermodel era, Naomi Campbell, who swept through the colonnaded entrance of the Salle Pleyel concert hall in a sequin-embellished tuxedo and ruffled cape. You could practically hear her purr.

See also:

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Deputy CEO Seeks Profitability by 2023

Alber Elbaz Dies at 59

Theory Taps Ex-Lanvin Men’s Designer Lucas Ossendrijver

 

 

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lanvin Collaborates With DC Comics on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad