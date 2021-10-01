×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Leonard RTW Spring 2022

Georg Lux went into full-on flower power mode for spring.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Leonard RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Leonard

Georg Lux took Leonard to a pool party where the models strutted around the water to a house music beat in a collection full of energy that found plenty of room to groove in the house’s archives.

The look: After a season in darker realms, Lux returned to more familiar Leonard stomping ground, with outsized archive prints in extravagant silhouettes, whether full-on romance, ’70s flamboyance or a combination of the two. Much of the collection centered on outsized floral prints in vivid hues – full-on flared pants with extra flounces, a jersey travel jacket, kaftans or shirt dresses, for example. There was also a series of looks inspired by a Coptic design, with tile-like motifs in blue, black and white.

Collection Gallery 30 Photos
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “For winter, it was more about the mysterious woman who was still confined and longing for going out. Now she is free, so she is putting all her colors on,” said Lux. “We wanted it to be lighthearted and gay, we want to be a house that radiates good vibes, and not be seen as taking ourselves too seriously,” added Leonard president Nathalie Tribouillard-Chassaing.

Key pieces: Fresh this season was a white guipure mini-dress featuring an Art Deco-inspired Leonard logo. A Grecian-looking one-shouldered jersey dress with a pleated skirt in contrasting floral and white was striking, while the blue theme offered up some graphic appeal for lounging by the pool – or elsewhere.

Leonard RTW Spring 2022 30 Photos
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
Leonard RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: Leonard’s past continues to provide an ample source of inspiration for the storied label, and this extroverted collection was an unbridled celebration of that.

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Leonard RTW Spring 2021

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad