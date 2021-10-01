Leonard RTW Spring 2022

Georg Lux took Leonard to a pool party where the models strutted around the water to a house music beat in a collection full of energy that found plenty of room to groove in the house’s archives.

The look: After a season in darker realms, Lux returned to more familiar Leonard stomping ground, with outsized archive prints in extravagant silhouettes, whether full-on romance, ’70s flamboyance or a combination of the two. Much of the collection centered on outsized floral prints in vivid hues – full-on flared pants with extra flounces, a jersey travel jacket, kaftans or shirt dresses, for example. There was also a series of looks inspired by a Coptic design, with tile-like motifs in blue, black and white.

Quote of note: “For winter, it was more about the mysterious woman who was still confined and longing for going out. Now she is free, so she is putting all her colors on,” said Lux. “We wanted it to be lighthearted and gay, we want to be a house that radiates good vibes, and not be seen as taking ourselves too seriously,” added Leonard president Nathalie Tribouillard-Chassaing.

Key pieces: Fresh this season was a white guipure mini-dress featuring an Art Deco-inspired Leonard logo. A Grecian-looking one-shouldered jersey dress with a pleated skirt in contrasting floral and white was striking, while the blue theme offered up some graphic appeal for lounging by the pool – or elsewhere.

Takeaway: Leonard’s past continues to provide an ample source of inspiration for the storied label, and this extroverted collection was an unbridled celebration of that.