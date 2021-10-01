×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Eye

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Ukranian designer Lilia Litkovskaya continued to experiment with form for spring, creating abstract, cleverly constructed silhouettes.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy Photo

Ukranian designer Lilia Litkovskaya continued to experiment with form for spring, creating abstract, cleverly constructed silhouettes that mixed romantic inspirations from nature — the ruffles and cuts of the pieces were meant to resemble flower petals — with more modernist lines and references, including Keith Haring art.

The look: Minimalist staples made more interesting with large drapes, circular sleeves or subtle cutouts that highlighted the designer’s flair for a more “hidden sensuality over straightforward sexuality.”

Quote of note: We are always into experiments with forms and silhouettes and this time the goal was to turn the whole collection into a macro silhouette of a flower with each dress as a single petal. Another seasonal experiment has been to combine weightless fabrics with heavy, rigid accessories,” said the designer, who presented her spring 2022 range via a short film, featuring a group of models walking across a vast, deserted landscape. 

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022 25 Photos
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Draped perforated cotton shirtdresses; cool denim separates featuring frayed edges and exaggerated folds, and androgynous outerwear created using upcycled men’s shirts.

Takeaway: Litkovskaya has managed to strike a balance between her flair for experimenting with construction and creating fuss-free pieces that can fit into women’s everyday wardrobes. But in order to reach its full commercial potential in such a saturated market, the label will need to flex its storytelling muscles further and create a stronger narrative around its elegant clothing and the women who wear it.

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad