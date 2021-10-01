×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Eye

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022

The designer went for the idea that any activity, no matter how quotidian, is an occasion to dress.

Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022

If anyone needs a visual explanation of what a smart-casual dress code means, they need look no further than Lutz Huelle’s spring collection, titled “La Nuit,” which recasts the definition of an outing as something that shouldn’t be limited to a particular occasion or time of day. The idea? “Saying that we want to go out, have fun, dress up, but do we need eveningwear [for that],” he said at a preview.

The look: Everyday drama. In a reversal of his fall 2021 collection, focused on jazzing up the everyday, Huelle worked the idea that we’d want to ease back into nightlife with fail-safe going-out options that would work for quieter times too. After experimenting with dressing himself in his own designs — a hit on social media — he added male models to his cast as well as extended sizes.

Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “Talking about simplicity in dressing always has this connotation that you didn’t make an effort. As a designer, I’m making that effort so that [customers] can have things that work in every [circumstance] and can become very dramatic without having to overthink.”

Standout pieces: His tailoring on trousers in soft yet bright tones; blazers with sequins hiding under the lapel, and new spins on his utility-chic jacket hybrids. Tops nodding to football jerseys and T-shirts with taffeta puffs at the cuff or the maximalist cape blouse looked easy to adopt, too.

Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: Huelle adds his effects with a light touch and a deft hand at construction, delivering a solid proposal that feels familiar but still fresh.

