Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Mazarine RTW Spring 2022

Drawing sessions with her team brought designer Hélène Timsit to think about how creations come to life in her spring collection.

Mazarine RTW Spring 2022

Over the past year, designer Hélène Timsit and her team at Mazarine started holding drawing sessions, first as a way to keep their creativity alive in lockdown and now for the pleasure of the exercise itself. That brought Timsit to think about the myth of Pygmalion, a sculptor who fell in love with his creation and saw it brought to life by the goddess Aphrodite, yielding a collection rife with sculptural shapes and references to “hands that create.”

The look: Believable “wearable sculptures,” where functional elements — buttons, covered seams or even textures — became the decorative features of Timsit’s contemporary silhouettes.

Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “With pencils and paper, we rediscovered the pleasure of giving birth to ideas and seeing those ideas come alive as we imagined them — or took a different route,” said designer Hélène Timsit, who juxtaposed handcrafted elements and ready-to-wear ideals in her designs.

Standout pieces: An asymmetric, draped column dress in a pleated pearlescent fabric with beaded lattice work on the back; a tea-length dress with fluttering cap sleeves in bronze sequins; and a bottle green silk khadi dress with a row of buttons tumbling down the spine. In the outerwear, a little chocolate-toned blouson that can be worn reversed, turning its covered seams into decorative piping; and a parka cut from a crinkled papery technical nylon and finished with a rope belt.

Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Mazarine RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: Mazarine’s separates and new spins on existing signatures, like the “puzzle” items made of irregular shaped pieces, were solidly charming. But in a season where dressed-up daytime dominates, the more sophisticated looks did better justice to Timsit’s complex constructions.

