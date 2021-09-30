×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Minuit RTW Spring 2022

Minuit designed a collection for uncompromising girls who want to have fun.

By
Alex Wynne
Plus Icon
Minuit RTW Spring 2022

In what is just their third season, Laurie Arbellot and Marion Anais Forand’s Minuit label is now officially on the Paris schedule. While remaining true to their Millennial-friendly updates of minimal 1990s silhouettes, the duo wanted to have some fun this season and played with bright colorways intended to evoke the aesthetics of Peter Knapp, César and John Chamberlain. They continued their uncompromising approach to textile development — some of the fabrics in the collection were custom-made — at the same time as offering a distinctive style statement.

Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
The look: Bright pastels, vivid greens and purples found their way onto Minuit’s cool-girl designs. Skin-hugging ribbed knits formed a kind of canvas, layered at will with dip-dyed or mirror-encrusted organza separates, metallic leathers and skirts and dresses that could be worn in a variety of ways.

Quote of note: “We want girls to have an instant crush on the pieces,” Arbellot said. “We don’t want to wear black any more.”

Key pieces: Metallic leather denim-cut pants in blue and a cropped 1960s-style jacket in lilac; a macramé crop top in black or white that ties in with the young label’s aesthetic but is a little more forgiving on the figure; a spaghetti-strap dress in white crêpe with a similar macramé design encrusted in its bodice.

Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Minuit RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: After taking a risk and successfully launching their brand in the midst of the pandemic, Arbellot and Forand are hoping for a bright future — and for spring, they have a palette to match.

