Mônot RTW Spring 2022

Eli Mizrahi's black and white spring effort looked effortless and sensual.

Mônot RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Mônot

As models rushed around getting ready in a private salon at the Ritz, Mônot designer Eli Mizrahi was enjoying the moment. “It’s good to be back in Paris because I launched season one on March 1 [in 2020] with my first show, and a few days later, it was lockdowns everywhere.” His show, staged as a dinner in the Parisian hotel with New York-based singer Inyang Bassey belting out soulful tunes, felt like a celebration.

The look: What would a minimalist of the body-proud generation — body size being irrelevant — wear to a black-tie dinner? Quite possibly one of these effortless, body-hugging looks where the skin becomes a feature via bold graphic cutouts, worn with footwear that likewise wraps around the foot.

Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “For me, inclusivity is [having] a bit of everything in a collection,” said Mizrahi, explaining that the client for his sexy and sophisticated aesthetic goes from a size 0 to a 12, “and private orders. I don’t know who was buying evening gowns during lockdowns, but respect. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Key pieces: The opening black look, with its top made of bands barring the chest in strategic places; a pair of dresses that looked like a bolt of fabric simply wrapped and knotted around the model; another black column dress with built-in gloves, an oval cutout baring the midriff and inner elbows, and wide-legged trousers that looked fantastic paired with anything — seashell-shaped bra and transparent corset included.

Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Mônot RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: A closer inspection backstage belied simplifications of the Mônot look as mere “sexy figure-hugging looks in monochromes.” Daywear-minded additions will help the brand extend its clientele.

Mônot RTW Spring 2022

