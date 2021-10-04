×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022

Gap Buys AI Start-up CB4

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Mossi RTW Spring 2022

This season, the work of Malian painter and textile artist Ibrahim Ballo livened up Mossi Traoré's pragmatic lineup.

Mossi RTW Spring 2022

Uncertain weather in Paris caused Mossi Traoré to change the venue of his show from the original location, a worker’s boarding house and a nod to the generations of workers who came to France from Mali, where the French designer’s family originates. The new venue, a gallery space in the Carrousel du Louvre, gave pride of place to this season’s collaborator, the Malian painter and textile artist Ibrahim Ballo, who applied his techniques to some of Mossi’s spring looks and was in the process of sketching another art piece during the presentation.

The look: The globe-trotting gallery owner, who brings a host of inspirations into her wardrobe. Traoré hopes to woo her with the warm palette inspired by the landscapes in Mali and Ballo’s pointillist embroideries and bold brush strokes.

Quote of note: “The embodiment of the Mossi woman [late American social entrepreneur] Leila Janah, who believed that you don’t combat poverty through charity but by creating work — she’s no fashionista but she is someone coming from [a diverse background] who wants to be an actor of change in society,” said the designer, who staunchly believes that most sustainable fashion choices have limited impact on the environment but a direct one on the livelihood and ability to train future generations.

Standout pieces: A diagonally bisected blouson, with one half cut from Japanese denim and the other in a basket-weave print in russet and yellow; a deconstructed denim motorcycle jacket; a white suit printed with graphic strokes of color.

Takeaway: This is a pragmatic lineup for someone who wants to show her appreciation and openness for art, craft and another culture, without risking appropriation.

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

