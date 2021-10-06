×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Nanushka RTW Spring 2022

The collection centers around the idea of seeking balance and finding harmony through self-discovery.

Nanushka RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Nanushka

Hungarian fashion brand Nanushka this season partnered with fashion film platform Nowness to present its spring 2022 collection via the short film “Harmónia.” A diverse range of models made grim faces at the beginning, but as they danced to the music, showcasing the movement of garments, they appeared to reach a sense of euphoria in the end.

The look: Easy-to-wear pieces for a modern lifestyle with a crafty, folksy twist, where you swap a rope for a belt and accessorize a plain top with a silk scarf printed with Hungarian totems, which is meant to offer magical protection for the wearer.

Quote of note: “The collection centers around the idea of seeking balance and finding harmony through self-discovery and to find the point where you felt self-centered.…We have a longstanding love for juxtaposition, and we always love different ideas and contrasting opposites, like traditional Hungarian elements versus contemporary materials, and the nation’s discord between East and West. We were working toward finding equilibrium within the looks.”

Standout pieces: Origami-inspired boxed tote bag with crocheted seam detail, cutout white shirt, and the closing look, a trench coat with sailor collar, and lace detail by Abhijeet Kabur, the first recipient of Nanushka’s Design for Life mentorship program. She developed the look during her three-month paid internship at the brand’s headquarters in Budapest.

Takeaway: The Hungarian cultural elements are always there, but this season, they felt stronger than ever, which makes the brand’s storytelling a lot more genuine than many of its peers in the contemporary fashion market.

