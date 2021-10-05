×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

Business

Fendi Previews New Home Collection in Rome

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Nehera wanted to expand its proposition and offer "softer yet bolder" silhouettes.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Nehera RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Nehera

Inspired by Czechoslovakian glass artists Libensky and Brychtova and how their work imprisoned and reflected the light, the minimalist Slovak label played with shapes and patterns. This was intended in particular to keep apace with strong demand from Asia, which helped it to continue to grow through the pandemic.

The look: Using mottled prints or fabric choices — lightweight summer wool woven at Slovakia’s last remaining mill, linen from the U.K., a diversity of poplins, an innovative crushed linen cotton from Italy and viscose satin with a faint shine — Nehera’s design studio played with subtle fluctuations of tone. Shapes went from the loose forms the label is best known for to designs that fell closer to the body. Pants and tops came in a variety of cuts, the former ranging from loose-fitting masculine forms with rolled cuffs to a slim boot-cut design. Tailored jackets, unfussy dresses and summer trenches, all with pockets for practical appeal, were layered together, completing the proposition.

Collection Gallery 34 Photos
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “We are trying to pursue our position and evolve, we don’t want to bore our customers,” said Ladislav Zdut, partner in Nehera, describing “softer but visually bolder silhouettes, with a focus on cut.”

Key pieces: In shades of lilac, white and gray, a dappled print was sassy on a double-breasted pantsuit and ethereal yet no less graphic when pleated for an asymmetric ensemble with the delicacy of a faded bluebell. On jackets and shirts, Nehera played with the line of the shoulder — by exaggerating capped sleeves on the former, or leaving a jagged gap between arm and shoulder on the latter, adding interest to the silhouette.

Nehera RTW Spring 2022 34 Photos
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
Nehera RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: Nehera succeeded in expanding its territory while remaining true to its ethos, providing an understated wardrobe that is anything but devoid of interest.

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nehera RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad