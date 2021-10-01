×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh's spring collection for Nina Ricci was inspired by the ocean, a recurring theme for the pair, who grew up in the Caribbean.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Nina Ricci

It’s been an eventful year for Nina Ricci, which this spring closed its historic flagship boutique in Paris as it pivoted to a digital-first strategy and slashed its prices in order to make the collection more accessible. The brand is currently without a general manager, following the departure of Charlotte Tasset last month.

Against this backdrop, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh delivered what may be their most personal collection since they joined the house in 2018. Their spring lineup was inspired by the ocean, a recurring theme for the pair, who grew up in the Caribbean and during lockdown set up a coral farm in Curaçao.

Collection Gallery 28 Photos
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The look: Tailored jackets in hybrid constructions were paired with colorful layered jersey pieces and sun-faded prints for a city-meets-seaside aesthetic.

Quote of note: “We felt more free than ever to really be ourselves and express what we want to express in the brand, because we feel like Nina Ricci is a house which should speak much more about the time we’re in,” said Herrebrugh. The collection film is set against spectacular images of crashing waves and collapsing icebergs, while some of the models were filmed underwater. “We see the girls as mermaids, as almost guardians of the water,” Herrebrugh explained, adding that they hope to follow up the digital presentation with concrete action to protect the ocean, in partnership with Puig, the Spanish company that owns the Ricci label.

Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022 28 Photos
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Sleeveless jackets with details inspired by wetsuits, like oversized zippers running down the back, graphic cutout details, and sheer detachable sleeves; hooded bodysuits, bandeau tops and gauzy wrap cardigans; jumbo fishnet tops, dresses and pants; terrycloth sleeveless suit jackets and pants.

Takeaway: After a couple of transitional seasons, Botter and Herrebrugh appear to have found their groove back at Ricci. The vibrant colors and confident constructions gave the collection an upbeat, yet polished appeal.

 

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad