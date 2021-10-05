×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

Business

Fendi Previews New Home Collection in Rome

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022

Theyskens made the collection in his studio, treating knits, silk and tulle fabric with heat and pressure to give them a crinkled, stretchy effect.

Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Olivier Theyskens

Olivier Theyskens took an alternative route this season, creating a collection made from a selection of old fabric swatches, and showing the 22 one-off designs in the outdoor colonnade of the Palais Galliera, the museum of fashion and fashion history.

Theyskens made it all in his Paris studio over the course of a year, treating knits, silk and tulle fabric with heat and pressure to give them a crinkled, stretchy effect. He looked to the Spanish designer Fortuny’s pleating and draping techniques to create bias-cut dresses and other spare silhouettes that sculpted and stretched themselves around the body.

Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “I spent a lot of time thinking about this collection, which was made with love, passion – and under a lot of pressure. It was important to me to nurture this handmade process.”

Key looks: Long and skinny patchwork dresses; a gossamer black knit suit with a peplum top; and a sleeveless dress as sheer as a pair of stockings.

Takeway: So many designers are working with dead stock to great effect, but Theyskens has taken the process a step further by transforming the texture and properties of original fabrics. He’s planning to create more of these fragile, lovely pieces: Once this collection of 22 sells, he’ll do special commissions. “I think stores nowadays are looking for something unique,” said Theyskens.

Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022
Olivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2022

