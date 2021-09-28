×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Fashion

Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2022

Petrov stayed grounded and offered clothes that can adapt to this transitionary moment of an ongoing pandemic and continued uncertainty. 

Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Petar Petrov

Vienna-based Petar Petrov was thinking of real clothes and wardrobe solutions for spring 2022. While still acknowledging the need for new energy and more dress-up now that the world is opening up — with feel-good sorbet hues and small doses of sparkle sprinkled into his new range — he stayed grounded and offered clothes that can adapt to this transitionary moment of an ongoing pandemic and continued uncertainty.

The look: Loose silhouettes, mannish tailoring and ethereal printed dresses that can be dressed up or down.

Key pieces: A metallic balloon dress layered under a more casual knitted tunic; ’90s-inspired bandana-printed pants paired with the most luxurious silk-cashmere hoodie; perfectly oversize denim shirts and pants for the designer’s first foray into the category.

Quote of note: “People have recognized comfort as an important value, so we wanted to keep that sense of ease. This concept of cool, effortless dressing and not showing off too much is more interesting to me. It doesn’t take over your personality,” Petrov said.

Key takeaway: This was a refreshing change from the exaggerated, often forced optimism that has taken over so many spring 2022 catwalks. Petrov instead acknowledged that “everything has to happen in its own time” and there’s still a lot left to process with pragmatic clothing that can serve women in all sorts of life occasions.

