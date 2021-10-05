×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Rianna + Nina RTW Spring 2022

Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt open the door to midcentury luxe.

Rianna+Nina RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Rianna+Nina

The Berlin-based duo Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt have built their brand on bright, lively prints. This season, they thumbed through the photos of Slim Aarons for another colorful collection that evokes the laid-back luxury of midcentury California. The brand introduced a keyhole pattern meant to symbolize doors opening and reentering the world.

The look: Elevated, vintage-inspired vacation wear. Caftans, kimono jackets and jumpsuits full of verve. The designers pair unexpected primary colors and big, bold prints for an unmistakable visual feast that consistently feels fresh. Details such as hand embroidery, Indian kantha quilting and vintage buttons enhance these easy pieces. They introduced swimwear, with a wide size range, adding colorful one pieces and accessories such as terrycloth towels and cotton totes for a complete poolside ensemble.

Quote of note: “I change swimwear like my clothes. I’m not a person that has one swimsuit, I have like 20,” Kounou said during a presentation in Paris. “I feel it’s something that should be as chic as clothing if you are going to the pool.”

Key pieces: Roomy jumpsuits with pockets, caftans with embroidery in the brand’s signature lion print, one-of-a-kind pieces made from vintage tablecloths and other linens sourced from the Florence flea market.

Takeaway: A treasure box of unique pieces with a sense of joy for the traveler who likes to stand out from the crowd.

