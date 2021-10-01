×
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Rokh RTW Spring 2022

Workwear morphed into evening gowns, and vice versa.

Rokh RTW Spring 2022

Rok Hwang’s show at the Petit Palais was an invitation into another dimension – not via a yellow brick road but a blue metallic one instead. The designer covered the steps of the museum with shiny bricks and started the show with alternating pulses of colored light and eerie sound reminiscent of the famous scene in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The new dimension was a place where workwear morphs into evening gowns, and vice versa, where clothing is torn apart, with the bits pieced back together to create something new.

Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Hwang took heavy cotton gabardine – classic trench coat fabric – and folded and buttoned it into long, low-slung skirts and halter tops, or transformed it into wrap skirts with cargo pockets. He topped off the look with soft, loose jackets or boned corset tops.

He flipped eveningwear back to front, as in a gown with a crisscross front exposing a bare torso, and a liquid blue slip dress with a hole cut to reveal the model’s stomach.

The simplest pieces were the winners here – a long, midnight blue trench dress, with a white hankie peeking from the pocket; a short, asymmetrical denim jacket with a cape sleeve, and a sheer, sparkly bodysuit wrapped in a luscious feathery stole.

Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Rokh RTW Spring 2022
Even the glossy PVC dresses – in electric blue or snow white – had form, and managed to capture the otherworldly mood of the show with their sticky, plastic surfaces.

By contrast, all those piece-y silhouettes with their flaps and buttons and floppy straps looked fussy, unwieldy and just plain awkward on humans, although the aliens might think otherwise.

