×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022

Business

Gap Buys AI Start-up CB4

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022

Creative director Daniel Roseberry is expanding the label's offer, as its opens a permanent store at Bergdorf Goodman.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Who needs an advertising campaign when Cardi B is a walking billboard for your collection?

The rapper made headlines at Paris Fashion Week by strolling the streets in a Schiaparelli tweed jacket with gold leather breast patches, and a sculptural gold headpiece that covered half her face. She later dropped into the brand’s Place Vendôme salon to check out creative director Daniel Roseberry’s spring collection.

Collection Gallery 46 Photos
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“She’s been so into it, which has been so cool,” the designer enthused. The brand is undoubtedly having a moment: In addition to dressing Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in a daring cutout gown with an oversize gold lung pendant, Schiaparelli scored the cover of U.S. Vogue’s October issue with Lorde.

But Roseberry doesn’t want to be known just as a red-carpet designer. This season, he’s focused on bringing Schiaparelli to a wider audience, as the label opens its first permanent store outside Paris, at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022 46 Photos
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“For me, this collection is about meeting the moment of where the brand is right now,” he told WWD in a preview. The lineup catered to the two faces of the Schiaparelli customer: the city-dweller, with chic black-and-white outfits, and the holiday-maker, whose colorful wardrobe contains a wealth of Surrealist twists.

Roseberry beefed up the daywear with shirts and sweatshirts embroidered with tassels and an ear, pierced with an actual hoop earring. There were humorous takes on bourgeois staples like leather-trimmed skirt suits, the traditional horsebit fastenings replaced by thick chains embellished with gilt noses, mouths and ears.

These coexisted with more eccentric designs, like a cropped jean jacket with conical breasts, an inflatable leather parka, and most amusing of all, an embroidered bathrobe for the fictional Hotel Schiaparelli, complete with terry cloth slippers with gilded toes.

“I really wanted to diversify, and this is very much playing to the strengths of my training at Thom Browne, where we were able to really scale the business,” said Roseberry, who was previously design director of men’s and women’s collections at the New York-based brand.

He’s encouraged by the response to the fall collection, which is selling briskly. “It’s so exciting, because the strongest pieces are the pieces that are selling first. I think people are coming to us so fatigued by generic notions of luxury,” he said. “There’s definitely a customer who is looking for something that’s going to stand out.”

Even Cardi B’s nipple jacket is proving popular. “Our sales team, not knowing if people were going to be intimidated by the nipple bijou, produce this jacket both ways, and actually, no one wants the one without the nipples,” Roseberry reported. As the world wearily emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s heartening to see that a sense of humor is still very much in fashion.

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Schiaparelli Wants You to Know It

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad