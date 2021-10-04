Shiatzy Chen RTW Spring 2022

The “SC Circus” has arrived in town. Shiatzy Chen design director Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia was drawn to the melting pot aspect of these traveling troupes for spring, but also to the sense of joy and wonder they bring in their trunks from faraway places. She offered an opening parade of these performing characters in her digital show.

The look: The wardrobe of a circus magician, with its mix of fashions of other eras and places, with a hint of the other performers and acts dotted as prints, decorative elements or in the color palette.

Quote of note: “We are glamorous. We are brilliant. We maintain balance. We need no balance. We venture gleefully. We look forward to the next moment,” wrote Wang in her collection notes, and that’s exactly the impression left by this exuberant cohort.

Standout pieces: In the manner of a dress-up trunk, the collection was all about dialing the drama up or down to fit the occasion. The best parts up for grabs were surprisingly modern-looking bloomers and fluid trousers; tailored jackets and vests in decadent jacquards and brocades; her printed silk dresses, particularly when worn open, for the look of a louche dandy wearing a robe; lightly flared jackets. And, of course, the shirting — especially those with mandarin collars — made extra-versatile thanks to a range of add-on collars and bows.

Takeaway: The label delivered the kind of upscale fantasy that can easily be distilled into a commercial reality, give or take a few ruffled baklavas.