Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022

Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022

Sonia Rykiel’s latest collection is a steady retread of the brand’s greatest hits, cheerful enough to gloss over the uncertainty that has been surrounding it.

Rykiel “rebooted” earlier this year under new owners, and changed hands again just days before fashion week. The house doesn’t have a creative director right now, and the collection was designed by a Paris-based team.

The video presentation streamed on Instagram, fitting as the collection is full of the bright colors and the Millennial pink favored on the platform. This season, models walked on a studio stage surrounded with a floral installation designed by René Veyrat, while clips were spliced alongside time-lapse video of buds bursting into full bloom.

Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
There was plenty of reliable Rykiel with striped sweaters and the familiar red lip motif. This season, the team also added logoed knitwear, the kind of immediately recognizable item that can be a boon to a brand. Casual and coordinated, it’s all very youthful and on-trend. The collection added accessories such as the bucket hats and crocheted totes loved by the Depop crowd discovering ’90s fashion for the first time.

The brand plans to launch an in-season capsule collection in November, focused on velvet for winter.

Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022 47 Photos
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022
