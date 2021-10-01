Sonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022

Sonia Rykiel’s latest collection is a steady retread of the brand’s greatest hits, cheerful enough to gloss over the uncertainty that has been surrounding it.

Rykiel “rebooted” earlier this year under new owners, and changed hands again just days before fashion week. The house doesn’t have a creative director right now, and the collection was designed by a Paris-based team.

The video presentation streamed on Instagram, fitting as the collection is full of the bright colors and the Millennial pink favored on the platform. This season, models walked on a studio stage surrounded with a floral installation designed by René Veyrat, while clips were spliced alongside time-lapse video of buds bursting into full bloom.

There was plenty of reliable Rykiel with striped sweaters and the familiar red lip motif. This season, the team also added logoed knitwear, the kind of immediately recognizable item that can be a boon to a brand. Casual and coordinated, it’s all very youthful and on-trend. The collection added accessories such as the bucket hats and crocheted totes loved by the Depop crowd discovering ’90s fashion for the first time.

The brand plans to launch an in-season capsule collection in November, focused on velvet for winter.

SEE ALSO:

G-III Signs Agreement to Purchase Sonia Rykiel

Sonia Rykiel’s New Owners Share Plans for Label’s Revival

Lola Rykiel Opens Pompom Boutique in Former Sonia Rykiel Store