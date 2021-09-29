×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022

The designer was inspired by family members including his stylish aunt Esther, “the Rihanna of her time.”

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu is known for exploring the politics and history of his native South Africa in his collections, but history also happens on a smaller scale.

The film for his spring 2022 line shows the designer with his mother Iris and aunt Esther sifting through a box of family photographs. Each image inspired an outfit, and prompted a stream of memories that tumbled out in a mix of English and their native Setswana language.

“I wanted to do something a bit more joyful,” Magugu said at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, where outfits were displayed against blow-ups of the corresponding photos.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“My grandmother was very conservative, so she went to church every Sunday, and my aunt was the very punk one,” he recalled. “She had a very experimental sense of style. In the township, everyone thought she was like the Rihanna of her time.”  

Riffing loosely on the original clothes, he paired green or pink shirts, in a paisley print incorporating his brand’s signature sisterhood logo, with matching razor-pleated skirts. Tailored jackets and Sunday-best dresses contrasted with more casual looks, including ribbed knits, jeans with wide cuffs and a sleeveless polo shirt minidress inspired by a sleepover party. 

Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022 20 Photos
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Continuing his tradition of incorporating personal elements into his prints, Magugu blew up black-and-white family photos on a skirt, and dotted portraits in medallion frames on a wax print known as Shweshwe.

“Normally, wax print has African iconography that doesn’t really relate to my family specifically, so I wanted to make that textile development like an ode to them,” he explained. “I love this idea of immortalizing them on a fabric.”

The feel-good project struck an emotional chord, without sacrificing any of the brand’s edginess.

Magugu wants to carry over that positive spirit into his collaborations, such as his current exhibition at Paris department store Le Bon Marché, featuring 20,000 fabric flowers made by women in South Africa, which will be sold to benefit development projects.

“We were hit quite hard with everything that happened. The unemployment rate is just astounding right now, so I’m really just keen on doing projects that make me feel good over and above producing clothes,” he said.

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thebe Magugu Keeps It in the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad