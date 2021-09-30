×
Uma Wang RTW Spring 2022

Uma Wang wants her clothes to be your BFF.

Uma Wang RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Uma Wang

The collection, entitled “Platonic Love,” was intended to evoke the notion of clothing as a soul mate.

The look: Uma Wang offered full-skirted, dropped-waist silhouettes blending period references like bibs and bodices, worked as fabric placements into her fluid, layered designs. Many of the textiles looked rough-hewn or mottled, in earthy hues like forest green, dusty pink and brown, while brimmed floppy hats hid the eyes. She knotted strips of fabric in a couple of looks, exposing the model’s midriff or back, in contrast with the otherwise nonchalant draped forms. Elsewhere, suit collars were usurped as draped necklines on ample robes.

Quote of note: Uma Wang wants her designs to be “your loyal mates, that have the capability of making you stronger and making you feel comfortable in every circumstance,” she said in an email.

Key pieces: A long, loose jacquard coat with a key motif worn over matching pants; a loose-fitting V-necked tie-waist dress with a dual diamond motif — a recurrent theme adding a theatrical touch — in black and brown.

Takeaway: Uma Wang injected a sense of comfort into her designs, giving them a lived-in look while offsetting familiar shapes in idiosyncratic ways.

Uma Wang RTW Spring 2022

