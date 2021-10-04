×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Jun Takahashi showed retro pieces in a riot of bright color, painterly prints and unexpected textures

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Undercover RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Undercover

Jun Takahashi’s latest women’s collection used classic, retro silhouettes and a wide range of bright and rich colors to express different emotions, namely joy and sadness.

He wrote in his notes for the season that the offering “shows hope for a brighter future from our dark times.” He also incorporated prints created from his own watercolor paintings, which he said was a hobby that was relatively new to him. “I usually paint in oils, so I rarely paint in watercolor,” he wrote in an email. “This time I wanted to express the ‘blurred worldview’ of watercolor painting, so I went ahead and tried.”

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takahashi paired punchy shades of contrasting hues for looks that were full of optimism. Sunny yellow flowers were printed throughout a sky blue shorts suit, while bright red and green apples popped on beige or black backgrounds. Other scenes were slightly more complex, with idyllic cottages splashed across a cream-colored pantsuit and baby blue skirt and jacket trimmed in green lace. He also employed ample use of texture, showing long, fuzzy cardigans, sheer polka dot dresses, and plush jacquard sweatpants in bright red.

Undercover RTW Spring 2022 40 Photos
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
Undercover RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“I wanted to create a classic Fifties/Sixties vibe, but subvert it slightly, so I decided to go with fabrics I hadn’t used before, such as long pile faux fur and lamé,” the designer said. But it wasn’t only the unconventional fabrics that made the retro shapes feel modern; they also had a relaxed casualness that was very of the moment. Easy, pull-on trousers, wide-legged shorts, an oversized striped shirt, and a textured jersey bomber all represented the kinds of comfortable yet elegant pieces that are so in demand at the moment.

Collection Gallery 54 Photos
Undercover Men’s Spring 2022
Undercover Men’s Spring 2022
Undercover Men’s Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takahashi rounded the collection out with whimsical handbags also inspired by his own paintings, including a pair of rigid, shiny apples held together by gold stems that came together at the handle.

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad