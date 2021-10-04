Undercover RTW Spring 2022

Jun Takahashi’s latest women’s collection used classic, retro silhouettes and a wide range of bright and rich colors to express different emotions, namely joy and sadness.

He wrote in his notes for the season that the offering “shows hope for a brighter future from our dark times.” He also incorporated prints created from his own watercolor paintings, which he said was a hobby that was relatively new to him. “I usually paint in oils, so I rarely paint in watercolor,” he wrote in an email. “This time I wanted to express the ‘blurred worldview’ of watercolor painting, so I went ahead and tried.”

Takahashi paired punchy shades of contrasting hues for looks that were full of optimism. Sunny yellow flowers were printed throughout a sky blue shorts suit, while bright red and green apples popped on beige or black backgrounds. Other scenes were slightly more complex, with idyllic cottages splashed across a cream-colored pantsuit and baby blue skirt and jacket trimmed in green lace. He also employed ample use of texture, showing long, fuzzy cardigans, sheer polka dot dresses, and plush jacquard sweatpants in bright red.

“I wanted to create a classic Fifties/Sixties vibe, but subvert it slightly, so I decided to go with fabrics I hadn’t used before, such as long pile faux fur and lamé,” the designer said. But it wasn’t only the unconventional fabrics that made the retro shapes feel modern; they also had a relaxed casualness that was very of the moment. Easy, pull-on trousers, wide-legged shorts, an oversized striped shirt, and a textured jersey bomber all represented the kinds of comfortable yet elegant pieces that are so in demand at the moment.

Takahashi rounded the collection out with whimsical handbags also inspired by his own paintings, including a pair of rigid, shiny apples held together by gold stems that came together at the handle.