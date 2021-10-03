×
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022

The French designer is moving on from last year's slowdown with a collection devoted to motion.

Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022

While lockdown forced many designers to move to virtual shows, Veronique Leroy has long been a pioneer in the medium. She switched in 2018 after becoming disenchanted with the escalating pace of the fashion calendar, and returned to form with a stylish short film borrowing from the the cinema of the ’70s. She wanted to focus on small gestures, such as picking up a phone, while studying movements from all angles.

The look: The collection is built to add layers throughout the day and items are meant to transform: velvet swimwear is envisioned as a foundation, thrown over a blouse for evening and topped off with a terry cloth coat — which can also double as a bathrobe — for night. Three core color capsules are structured in the same manner, with acid yellow blending into butter, beige, chestnut and finally chocolate, for example. The idea repeats through a series of greens and one of navy and black. Flowing tops have drawstrings in the sleeves, which can be tied as a decorative bow in the long version or ruched up into a shorter style.

Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “The associated colors are all in the same big family, they’re meant to work together, to speak to each other and respond, to have a dialogue and a conversation. They don’t work alone, they have an influence on each other,” Leroy said. “There’s a little bit of psychology behind it.”

Key pieces: A beige terry cloth suit; a khaki suit with a black belt with a billowing extension has plenty of volume and freedom to move around with ease.

Takeaway: Leroy’s take is bright and full of hope but gentle enough for those that are taking small steps as the world opens up again, while the more voluminous jackets and coats felt like a protective cocoon. The interconnection of items make it easy to pack for a weekend vacation. Velvet swimwear was another standout, though the delicate fabric is probably best suited for staying poolside.

Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022
Veronique Leroy RTW Spring 2022

