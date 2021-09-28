×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Childlike prints and bold colors combined with casual shapes for a collection of comfortable, modern streetwear

With a degree in fashion print from Central Saint Martins, Tokyo-based designer Wataru Tominaga creates original textiles using hand-drawn elements, which he manipulates via hand pleating. His latest offering incorporated a variety of colorful patterns paired with eye-catching solids.

Main message: Tominaga’s genderless silhouettes were casual and simple: hooded sweatshirts, short-sleeved shirts, loose shorts and relaxed-fit pants. He mixed maze-like geometric patterns with cartoon prints of dolphins and dinosaurs, and postcard-like photo prints with bold stripes. His palette consisted of bright yellow, orange, green and sky blue juxtaposed against white and navy blue.

The result: Tominaga presented a collection that was heavy on childlike innocence, in easy shapes that are likely to appeal to the youth of today. What it lacked in sartorial originality it made up for in whimsy.

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad