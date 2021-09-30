Zuhair Murad RTW Spring 2022

“Traveling is very useful: it makes your imagination work. Everything else is just disappointment and trouble. Our journey is entirely imaginary, which is its strength.”

So opens Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winning film, “The Great Beauty.” It was this desire to travel, albeit only in our minds for many over the last year and a half, that inspired Zuhair Murad’s latest collection.

Having visited Venice with his haute couture collection in July, the designer mined more Italian inspirations. He took cues from the subtle modernity of Rome in the 1970s with lace safari dresses, bold blazers and sleek jumpsuits finished with glinty gold chains, and the island of Ischia was embodied in flowing embroidered dresses that show his softer side.

Florence’s Boboli Gardens brought romantic midi dresses as well as tunics and loose trousers, while geometrical patterns on gowns were drawn from the Mannerist garden of Villa Lante in Bagnaia, before winding southward with an explosion of colors inspired by the Adonis and Rockfoil flowers in the gardens of Palermo, interpreted here in organza.

Murad has always boasted an unabashed devotion to glam, and it’s obvious he hasn’t let the dual difficulties of pandemic curbs and the loss of his Lebanese headquarters alter his aesthetic. He’s remained a constant on the red carpet for a reason and will continue to be a celebrity favorite. This collection will have his devoted clientele packing their suitcases.