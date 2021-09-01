×
Fashion

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

Fashion

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Mitsuru Okazaki Men's and RTW Spring 2022

The designer imagined modern circus clowns that were camp and fun, but didn't veer into costume territory.

Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022

Mitsuru Okazaki looked to circus clowns for inspiration for his latest offering. He incorporated bright colors, bold graphics and exaggerated silhouettes into his mostly unisex collection.

Main message: Okazaki opened the show with a denim blazer accented by brightly colored, striped sleeves, which he paired with balloon pants in shocking pink. Other looks were more toned down, like a buttonless black jacket and matching trousers embroidered in rows of stars, and button-up shirts and polos with small clown faces embroidered on the chest or collar. Bomber jackets, pants and a short-sleeved top were constructed from a diamond-shaped harlequin patchwork of contrasting fabrics.

Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
The result: While the theme was followed quite literally, as separates the pieces were often fun, versatile and fashion-forward. Okazaki also deserves credit for the cohesiveness of the well-edited collection.

Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
Mitsuru Okazaki RTW Spring 2022
ad