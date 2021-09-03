×
Ryunosuke Okazaki RTW Spring 2022

Unconventional dresses with sculptural swirls or frothy ruffles brought drama and resembled a swarm of colorful insects

Ryunosuke Okazaki RTW Spring 2022

Ryunosuke Okazaki is a newcomer to Tokyo Fashion Week, but his inaugural show will not soon be forgotten. He brought drama and the avant-garde at a time when most brands are focusing on comfort and practicality, neither of which were aspects he seemed particularly concerned with.

Main message: According to his profile, Okazaki seeks to “explore the harmony with nature,” and this season he sent out a swarm of fantastical dresses like colorful insects. Sculptural swirls protruded from the body in all directions, creating a riot of color and shapes that one might expect to see in a futuristic film. Other frocks were made up of layers of large magenta, aqua, lime green, royal blue or red ruffles, all trimmed in black, creating frothy poufs with a dark edge.

The result: In a season when most designers are playing it safe and erring on the side of the commercial, Okazaki’s unconventional, made-to-order pieces were a breath of fresh air, as well as being technically impressive.

