×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Q3 Organic Sales Rise 10% as Gucci Slows in Asia

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Forgoing color, the designer relied instead on rich texture and intricate detailing to elevate a collection of easy shapes

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Tao RTW Spring 2022 Yukie Miyazaki/WWD

From the spring 2022 season, Comme des Garçons opted to rebrand its Tricot line as Tao, with designer Tao Kurihara remaining at the helm. In a mini show at the company’s offices in Tokyo, the designer turned out a collection of loose-fitting dresses in white and black.

The look: Kurihara offset the easy, A-line silhouettes and long lengths with layers of tulle, cascading ruffles and puff sleeves for added volume. The textiles used monotone shades of white or black, but texture was added via tonal embroidery, jacquards and subtle prints on sheer chiffon.

Standout pieces: A cropped shirt and shin-length skirt constructed with tight rows of pleats was dressed down with a simple white T-shirt and flat shoes, while an all-black ensemble consisting of a wrap short-sleeved knit top and asymmetric ruffled skirt was anything but simple.

Takeaway: The collection was a study in creating depth and movement while forgoing the use of color. The voluminous shapes, intricate details and rich textiles proved that flashy hues are far from necessary when it comes to eye-catching silhouettes made from expertly cut patterns.

Tao RTW Spring 2022 46 Photos
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
Tao RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tao RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tao RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad