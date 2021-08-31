×
Allbirds Files For IPO, Revealing Losses For The First Time

Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

White Mountaineering Men’s and RTW Spring 2022

Yosuke Aizawa stayed true to his outdoor roots while showing a refined collection of cool, urban commuter looks.

White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022

Invited by Rakuten to present his collection in Tokyo for the first time since moving his runway shows to Paris, Yosuke Aizawa chose a leafy park setting for his audience-free, streamed show. Local audiences saw a more modern, streamlined aesthetic than what the brand previously showed in Tokyo.

The look: Aizawa showed a mostly black collection of refined yet casual pieces in tech fabrics with outdoorsy details. But contrary to the brand’s name, these were styles that would be better suited to roaming the streets of Shibuya than to climbing Mount Fuji.

White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
Standout pieces: Outerwear stole the show, including jackets and vests for urban commuters, complete with outsized pockets, zippers that opened to create the look of cutouts, and utilitarian straps. Others had fashion elements such as mesh sleeves and stand collars. A series of loose-fitting tops, pleated pants and oversize jackets in a camouflage pattern provided a casual contrast to the more modern black pieces.

Takeaway: Aizawa has evolved from outdoor-centric designs to a more city-focused aesthetic, while still staying true to his roots. The result was a tight collection of smart unisex looks that should appeal to creatives, active urbanites and post-pandemic globetrotters.

White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
White Mountaineering RTW Spring 2022
