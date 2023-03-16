Boss RTW Spring 2023

Chapter three: first Dubai, then Milan, now Miami.

That’s how Marco Falconi, senior vice president of creative direction for Hugo Boss, described the brand’s latest collection reveal, held Wednesday night in Miami. Although its fall collection is still shown on the traditional fashion calendar in Milan, the German brand has embraced showing its spring collection through a see now, buy now format that it kicked off last year in Dubai.

This time around, the company selected the Florida city because it is not only a “very important market for us in the U.S.,” Falconi said, but also allowed the brand to make a “certain statement” and showcase a “more inclusive point of view.”

“Miami is a multicultural hub,” he added, “with its Latin community, design, music and cinema. It’s an inspiring place.”

That showed in the collection, which embraced the brand’s history in tailored clothing — but reinvented in a modern way. There was an assortment of flowy jackets, pants and trenchcoats in classic colors and soft pastels that made their appearance in ethereal sheer fabrics in shirts, pants and dresses for both men and women. “This is the right moment to ride the wave of tailored, which is our cornerstone,” Falconi said. “But it’s more playful.

“One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present,” he continued. “This powerful juxtaposition serves as the cornerstone of a new exploration in prints, tones and textures, opening the door to a world that invites a creative, visual dialogue. It is a sartorial reflection in looking back to move boldly forward into the future and embody the spirit of a true Boss.”

The event, which was also livestreamed on the brand’s social channels, drew some 500 influencers, celebrities and key accounts and was followed by an after party at the Herald Plaza.

Some big names walked in the show including Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, DJ Khaled, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Law Roach (who had revealed his retirement from styling the day before) and Precious Lee, and the front row featured celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Maluma, Suki Waterhouse, Rapman and Tiffany Haddish.

“We’re trying to reinforce that we’re a truly international brand with global relevance,” said Nadia Kokni, senior vice president of global marketing for Hugo Boss.

Select items from the show were offered for sale online immediately afterward in some 68 countries in the U.S. and Europe.