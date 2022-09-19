16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness.

Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on London’s social scene along with their chirpy partywear made up of feathers, sequins and metallics.

This season the models traversed through a complicated runway venue with Paloma Elsesser getting lost in the 16Arlington labyrinth in a shimmery sequined snake print dress.

Elsesser wasn’t the only one wandering — the show ended with half a dozen of the looks coming out for the finale, then there was a pause, leaving the audience distracted and confused as they anticipated more models to walk down the row of aisles. But then the show suddenly ended.

Where Capaldo succeeds is in his more simple designs, like the mini le pouf dress with pockets that opened the show followed by a micro skirt version. “There’s a couture silhouette that we wanted to relax and undo,” he said backstage, which was evident and carefully executed in the tailored coats that can double up as eveningwear.

The collection as a whole felt stiff, but between looks there was a glimpse into a new world of 16Arlington that Capaldo is building from the ground up.

He’s already perfected the accessories arm of the business with the Sidney studded shoulder bag that comes with two fold-over tops over two round pockets, resembling the wheels of a hand-drawn 2D car. Now it’s just time for all the other parts to come together.