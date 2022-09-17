Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2023

South Korean designer Eudon Choi focused on multipurpose daywear for the spring 2023 season.

While the designer said the collection was influenced by artist Jean Cocteau’s love for the French Riviera, where he had a house that was turned into a museum in 2011, and offered knitwear with seaside poster motifs and beach-ready blouses, shorts, and swimsuits, the overall lineup exuded modern urban energy.

There were several cute cocktail/date night dress options, as well as business-attire knitted tops and loose-fitted trousers. Elements of traditional Korean garments continued to pop up here and there across the collection. For example, the buttons on a double-breasted blazer were moved to the side, which resembles a Jeogori, the upper garment of the Hanbok.

Choi also put a few looks on male models. One sported a summer shirt with child-like drawings, while another one closed the show in a black blazer.

He explained backstage that he is not launching a menswear line. “I just wanted it to be a little more gender-fluid,” as Cocteau, who was bisexual and had a relationship with actor Jean Marais, who played the beast and the prince in Cocteau’s classic film “Belle et la bête.”

Guests were each gifted with a tote bag stuffed with K-beauty skin care products at the show from Louis Quatorze, a South Korean upmarket bag brand that Choi has collaborated with for a few seasons.