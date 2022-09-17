×
Jane RTW Spring 2023

Jane Lewis created a collection for women who are returning to the office, and the social whirl.

Presentation Jane RTW Spring 2023 on September 16, 2022 in London Courtesy

Women have cast off their sweats, and 4-way stretch leggings, and are returning to the rhythm of everyday life. They need a wardrobe to match, said Jane Lewis, the founder and designer of Jane, whose spring 2023 collection was all about everyday, and occasion, dressing.

“We’ve gone from tracksuits during COVID, to post-lockdown ‘experimental’ designs. Now it’s time to get back to reality. Fashion is resetting,” she said during a walk-through of the collection at her studio.

Her label, formerly known as Goat, has always had a Sixties retro flavor, and those snappy silhouettes were the mainstay of this colorful, versatile collection.

A bright pink A-line dress came with a matching, double-breasted coat, while a red and blue open weave tunic with faux flap pockets and a dress-and-jacket combo had prim Parisian flair.

There were dresses for day and evening with ruffled cuffs, pouf sleeves, button details and cheery, flowery prints; suit jackets with little structured bows at the neckline; and a lineup of short, sweet capelets for chilly evenings.

Lewis also added a dash of Seventies, Halston-style glamour with fluid wrap dresses made from lightweight, unstructured jersey, and jumpsuits with ties at the neck. Lewis said she keeps a wide variety of customers in mind when she designs, and aims to make clothes that look good, and last for years.

Lewis said she loves seeing her designs survive decades in people’s wardrobes. “Every one of my pieces can – and should be – revived, reviewed and reimagined,” said Lewis.

Presentation Jane RTW Spring 2023
Presentation Jane RTW Spring 2023
Presentation Jane RTW Spring 2023
