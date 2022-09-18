×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend September 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

How Soccer Players Became Fashion’s Latest ‘It’ Boys

Accessories

Inside the Renovation of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion

Eye

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

JW Anderson RTW Spring 2023

The collection teemed with wit, originality and compelling clothes.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
JW Anderson RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

In arcade parlance, Jonathan Anderson’s spring JW Anderson collection hit the jackpot, perhaps the most potent distillation of his perspective on fashion yet – and a joy to behold.

The designer has been asking himself the questions lately – “Are we falling into the screen? Are we becoming our phones?” – and exploring the impact of the metaverse, the latest meteor hurtling toward planet fashion. He nailed it with his sensational and mildly disquieting spring men’s collection for Loewe, where his models wore clothes and shoes sprouting live plants, but had their faces obscured with those proverbial “black mirrors.”

He took a more playful approach on Saturday night, but his show was no less thought provoking as models snaked through a maze of flashing video-game machines. Cue Emily Ratajkowski, her famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit-issue curves obscured by boyish pants and a loose T-shirt, out of which protruded two plastic fins: She had dived so deep into her surfer game that she became a surfboard.

The tropical beach scenes printed on neoprene rompers were stock screensavers grabbed from the internet, while the JWA logo was picked out in big, 3-D computer keyboard buttons tacked to crinkled T-shirt dresses.

“So many ideas,” Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, enthused after the show, explaining his presence by gesturing with his thumb and saying, “I live around the corner.”

Anderson was in an ebullient mood during his post-show scrum, thrilled to be back in London with his first live women’s runway event since 2020, and back at one of his university-day haunts, the Las Vegas Arcade Soho, next door to his flagship London JW Anderson boutique.

“I’m in a moment of reduction,” he said as a way to explain the preponderance of one- and two-piece outfits, and his wish to telegraph “individualism” and “realness.” So dresses became a mere bubble of chintz, a short swath of shower curtain knotted at one shoulder, or two lengths of perforated jersey ingeniously knotted to become surprisingly sexy gowns.

Mohair sweaters suspended from wire hangers around the neck were kooky; satin gowns topped with lace – gorgeous. The whole spectacle teemed with originality thanks to Anderson’s creative stew of wit, humor and fashion fireworks.

His tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was as succinct and assured as the collection: A black T-shirt writ with the years of her long, incredible life and the words “Thank you.”

Celebrity Gallery 18 Photos
Bimini and Matty Healy in the front row at JW AndersonÊRTW Spring 2023 on September 2022 in London
Dan Levi in the front row at JW AndersonÊRTW Spring 2023 on September 2022 in London
Alexa Chung and Guest in the front row at JW AndersonÊRTW Spring 2023 on September 2022 in London
View Gallery

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Hot Summer Bags

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

JW Anderson Explored Alternate Realities Spring

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad