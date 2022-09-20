×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Margaret Howell showed an elegant lineup of men's, women's and unisex looks at her store on Wigmore Street.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Margareth Howell

It’s all about fit and fabric at Margaret Howell, who showed an elegant lineup of men’s, women’s and unisex looks at her store on Wigmore Street. Women’s looks included a version of her bestselling trousers based on slim ski pants; dark pinstripe wool ones with an elasticated waist, and lightweight, layer-able cotton gauze T-shirts.

The knitwear was elegant and ranged from a cashmere and wool V-neck chevron style to a lightweight navy blue polo with a pleated peter pan collar. She also showed off fun T-bar shoes for dashing around town in style.

For men, the focus was on slightly heavier fabrics: densely woven Japanese denim worked into boxy tops and wide-legged painter’s pants; and cotton drill trousers with a stretchy waist. The knits were slouchy and luscious, and included wool vests and slouchy Guernsey sweaters, while short A-line jackets in olive and navy were chic and practical, just like most designs that passes through Howell’s hands.

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad