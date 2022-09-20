Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023

It’s all about fit and fabric at Margaret Howell, who showed an elegant lineup of men’s, women’s and unisex looks at her store on Wigmore Street. Women’s looks included a version of her bestselling trousers based on slim ski pants; dark pinstripe wool ones with an elasticated waist, and lightweight, layer-able cotton gauze T-shirts.

The knitwear was elegant and ranged from a cashmere and wool V-neck chevron style to a lightweight navy blue polo with a pleated peter pan collar. She also showed off fun T-bar shoes for dashing around town in style.

For men, the focus was on slightly heavier fabrics: densely woven Japanese denim worked into boxy tops and wide-legged painter’s pants; and cotton drill trousers with a stretchy waist. The knits were slouchy and luscious, and included wool vests and slouchy Guernsey sweaters, while short A-line jackets in olive and navy were chic and practical, just like most designs that passes through Howell’s hands.