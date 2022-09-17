Masha Popova RTW Spring 2023

For Masha Popova denim is a lot like clay, and she loves spending her time sculpting and adorning it. “There is so much to do with it, so much energy and freedom. You lead it. It doesn’t lead you,” said the designer who made her debut runway at the Old Selfridges Hotel.

Her creations were whimsical, dramatic and had a Victorian air about them, what with the leg-of-mutton sleeves on a jacket, the short capes with power shoulders, trailing fishtail skirts and bodice tops, all done in tie-dyed, printed and sculpted denim.

The designer wasn’t thinking about the Victorians. Instead, she wanted to channel angry young men, and women. “I was thinking about anger, and the adrenaline rush you get driving fast down the highway with the music blaring,” said the Ukranian-born, London-based designer, who called her collection Rush. “It was that feeling of wanting to drive fast, and to forget.”

With the exception of dark smudges, meant to mimic oil stains, on a pair of jeans, there was nothing dark, or scary, about this outing. Instead it was a delight, from the sculptural spirals on the back of a little denim jackets; to the starfish print on jeans; to the tie-dye rainbows on a pair of seafoam green trousers. It was denim in a whole other dimension.