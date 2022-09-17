×
September 17, 2022

Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023

If anyone can reach out to the dark side of Gen-Z, it's Central Saint Martin’s alumni Francesca Capper and Natasha Sommerville.

Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Getty Images/Poster

Sex sells and so does Poster Girl, the London-based brand founded by Central Saint Martin’s alumni Francesca Capper and Natasha Sommerville.

What’s so refreshing about the duo behind the label is that they’re unapologetically themselves.

“It’s very sex-core meets pre-historic,” said Capper backstage, who compared herself and Sommerville to Eddie Monsoon and Patsy Stone, the protagonists of cult British sitcom “Absolutely Fabulous.”

The success of the brand can be measured by who wears it rather than the thread count that goes into making the skimpy pieces — they’ve been worn by Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as being featured heavily on the reality dating show “Love Island,” which gathered an audience of 4.46 million viewers on average.

The pair have tried to take a more muffled direction by reusing muted colors that first they showed in their fall 2019 collections with pops of color. Courtesy of Getty Images/Poster

The pair have tried to take a more muffled direction by reusing muted colors that they first showed in their fall 2019 collections with pops of color. This season it was about flowing silk chiffons in brown; laser engraved latex in deep purples, and lacquered lace in bright pink and white.

“Everything is sourced in the U.K and a majority of our collections are produced in the U.K., but we try to do things in house,” said Sommerville.

If anyone can reach out to the dark side of Gen-Z, one which is nonchalant about the idea of sustainability and the planet, then it’s Capper and Sommerville, who have managed to attract personalities from all walks of life to their brand.

Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023
Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023
Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023
If Joan of Arc was born in the year 2001, it’s likely she would be wearing Poster Girl to do her activism and not subjecting herself to be oversexualised — in the world of Capper and Sommerville, it’s otherwise known as girlbossing. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

