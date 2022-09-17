Poster Girl RTW Spring 2023

Sex sells and so does Poster Girl, the London-based brand founded by Central Saint Martin’s alumni Francesca Capper and Natasha Sommerville.

What’s so refreshing about the duo behind the label is that they’re unapologetically themselves.

“It’s very sex-core meets pre-historic,” said Capper backstage, who compared herself and Sommerville to Eddie Monsoon and Patsy Stone, the protagonists of cult British sitcom “Absolutely Fabulous.”

The success of the brand can be measured by who wears it rather than the thread count that goes into making the skimpy pieces — they’ve been worn by Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as being featured heavily on the reality dating show “Love Island,” which gathered an audience of 4.46 million viewers on average.

The pair have tried to take a more muffled direction by reusing muted colors that they first showed in their fall 2019 collections with pops of color. This season it was about flowing silk chiffons in brown; laser engraved latex in deep purples, and lacquered lace in bright pink and white.

“Everything is sourced in the U.K and a majority of our collections are produced in the U.K., but we try to do things in house,” said Sommerville.

If anyone can reach out to the dark side of Gen-Z, one which is nonchalant about the idea of sustainability and the planet, then it’s Capper and Sommerville, who have managed to attract personalities from all walks of life to their brand.

If Joan of Arc was born in the year 2001, it’s likely she would be wearing Poster Girl to do her activism and not subjecting herself to be oversexualised — in the world of Capper and Sommerville, it’s otherwise known as girlbossing.