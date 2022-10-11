Roksanda RTW Spring 2023

Let there be light and darkness.

London Fashion Week’s adept colourist Roksanda Ilinčić staged her spring 2023 show at the Serpentine pavilion that’s currently hosting Theaster Gates’ Black Chapel.

This is Ilinčić’s first time showing outside of the official fashion week schedule, but it’s still a sentimental one to her as it’s during Frieze week. She called off her London show that was planned for Sept. 19 in respect to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The black cylinder shape made from lightweight timber and Ilinčić’s emotionally somber collection featuring the color black felt like kismet.

The designer said backstage that the decision was to do with “some private reasons” and in her show notes, she explained that Gates’ pavilion “unleashes the unexpected yet significant emotions that come with a reflection on death.”

During the pandemic, Ilinčić said the Serpentine “felt like a home away from home. This is my fifth time showing here and subconsciously it probably influences my collections.

“The audience was much more art and creatives related, which is incredible because it’s a big portion of my customers and usually they’re not able to come to the show, but now they’re all in town (for Frieze), so it’s lovely to be able to see them.”

To symbolize death, Ilinčić chose a rose as the orbit for this season. Featherweight draped silk dresses in fuchsia and turquoise that could be mistaken for delicately fallen petals; origami roses in all scales scattered over the garments; relaxed tailoring in sherbert hues and scholarly-like hats by Noel Stewart. She contrasted the roses by showing some in full brights, others in all black and a combination of the two as well.

The ceremonial show was a moment of reflection for the designer — she referenced pieces from her early collections and admitted to not being afraid of playing with volume again.

This was Ilinčić’s artistic expression, turning her fragile sadness into something romantically poetic, punching with drama.